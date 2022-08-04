Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 12th

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KKPNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.51) to €3.55 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.71) to €4.40 ($4.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.60 ($3.71) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

