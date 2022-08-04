Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE KTB traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,390. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

