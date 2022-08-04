Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

