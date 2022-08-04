Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

SIFCO Industries Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

