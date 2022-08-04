Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 228.9% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.