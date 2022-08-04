Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 15,087 NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NL opened at $9.19 on Thursday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $448.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.98.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About NL Industries

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.