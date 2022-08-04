Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 2,024 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $207.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

