Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 14,647 Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 9.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

