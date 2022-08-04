Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

