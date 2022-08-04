Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.