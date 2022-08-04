Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $134,000 Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60.
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $63,730.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 101,400 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $535,392.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
