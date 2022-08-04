Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average of $223.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

