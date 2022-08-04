Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $93,000 in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.