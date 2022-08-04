Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

