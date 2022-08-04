Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 127 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $456.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

