Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 326 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.59.

HCA stock opened at $216.47 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

