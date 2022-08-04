Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 520 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.