Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

