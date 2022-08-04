Kryll (KRL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $405,261.00

Kryll (KRL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $17.83 million and $405,261.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

