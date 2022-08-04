Kryptomon Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $28,587.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00643222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars.

