Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.84-$1.02 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ~$0.84-1.02 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,526. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 427,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

