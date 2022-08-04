Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Down to $48.18

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.18, but opened at $45.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 7,429 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

