Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,452,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 3,619,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Lake Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

About Lake Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.