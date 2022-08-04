Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,452,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 3,619,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Lake Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
About Lake Resources
