Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $527.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

