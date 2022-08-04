Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.78. The stock had a trading volume of 194,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

