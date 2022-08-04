Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of DWAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $100.69.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.