Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

