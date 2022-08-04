Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,471 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.37. 117,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,827. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

