Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 666,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 79,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

