Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 27,818 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after acquiring an additional 424,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after buying an additional 377,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

