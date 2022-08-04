Lansing Street Advisors Invests $283,000 in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 193,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,577 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $31.36.

