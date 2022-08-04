Lansing Street Advisors Invests $3.91 Million in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000.

IVAL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 281,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

