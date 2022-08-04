Lansing Street Advisors Invests $5.48 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

