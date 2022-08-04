Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.24. The company had a trading volume of 875,837 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60.

