Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.07. 4,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,390. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

