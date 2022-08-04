LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $20.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for LCI Industries in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $20.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.79. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

