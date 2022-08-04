Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.33.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

LEA traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. 19,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lear by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Lear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.