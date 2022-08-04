Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BWG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 61,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,306. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

