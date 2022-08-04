LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.70 million-$165.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

