Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%.

LBRDA opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $99.52 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

