Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 152,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 221,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Life Time Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

