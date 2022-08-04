Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 152,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 221,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
Life Time Group Stock Up 4.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Life Time Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.