LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LSPK traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,365. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. LifeSpeak has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.61.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.