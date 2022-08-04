Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Limbach Trading Down 0.9 %

LMB opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Further Reading

