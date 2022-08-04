Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.60.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.25. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

