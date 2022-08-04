Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.77 and last traded at $46.91. 190,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,393,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

