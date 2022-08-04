Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LINDGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The company has a market cap of $440.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

