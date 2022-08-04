Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The company has a market cap of $440.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lindblad Expeditions

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

