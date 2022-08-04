Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $15.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

LFUS traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.62. 562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,038. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.86.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

