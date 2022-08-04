LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

LivaNova Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 361,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LivaNova

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

