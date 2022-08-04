Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Issues Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Livent had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Livent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Livent Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Livent Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

