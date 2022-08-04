LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

LL Flooring Stock Down 2.9 %

LL Flooring stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 251,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.