Loop Capital Lowers Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) to Hold

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.